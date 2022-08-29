Populous (PPT) Price Reaches $0.0632 on Major Exchanges

Populous (PPT) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 29th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $328,759.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can now be bought for about $0.0632 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Populous has traded 43.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

