Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives $446.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $446.80.

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Pool to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Pool alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

Pool Stock Down 4.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. American National Bank raised its position in Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 143.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Pool by 241.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Pool by 203.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $352.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.76. Pool has a 12-month low of $324.14 and a 12-month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pool will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.