Poodl Token One Day Volume Tops $10,995.00 (POODL)

Poodl Token (POODL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, Poodl Token has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Poodl Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Poodl Token has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $10,995.00 worth of Poodl Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 591.4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.10 or 0.02142576 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005100 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00845588 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Poodl Token Profile
The Reddit community for Poodl Token is https://reddit.com/r/POODLTOKEN. Poodl Token’s official Twitter account is @POODLETOKEN.
Poodl Token Coin Trading
