Polymath Hits Market Capitalization of $174.92 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. Polymath has a total market cap of $174.92 million and $3.72 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Polymath coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00026008 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00276543 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001087 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 coins. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

According to CryptoCompare, "The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. "

