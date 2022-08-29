Polaris Share (POLA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $5.11 Million

Polaris Share (POLA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Polaris Share has a total market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $176,075.00 worth of Polaris Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polaris Share has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Polaris Share coin can currently be bought for about $0.0322 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 827.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.20 or 0.02808201 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00819759 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polaris Share Profile

Polaris Share was first traded on June 15th, 2020. Polaris Share’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,401,916 coins. Polaris Share’s official Twitter account is @Polarishare.

Polaris Share Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polaris service is the distributed trading system of incentive knowledge, the system which connects knowledge producers and users. This project enables knowledge producers to earn rewards and users to get higher quality knowledge with lower costs by evaluating the value of knowledge and trading knowledge beyond simply document-sharing services. The biggest advantage of PolarisShare is that it provides incentives according to the extent of each user's contribution and induces a user-centered voluntary and active ecosystem. It provides an environment where knowledge professionals can produce documents on specific topics and share or sell them at free or low transaction fees. “

