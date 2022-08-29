PlayGame (PXG) Market Cap Tops $270,970.15

PlayGame (PXG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, PlayGame has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PlayGame has a total market cap of $270,970.15 and approximately $1,794.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,307.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003994 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00132757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00032450 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00084891 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

Buying and Selling PlayGame

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

