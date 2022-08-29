PlayFuel Achieves Market Cap of $394,073.06 (PLF)

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 46.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 50.3% lower against the dollar. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $394,073.06 and approximately $133.00 worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,184.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004025 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00134397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00032902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085198 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.