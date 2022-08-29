Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Short Interest Update

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the July 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Planet 13 Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PLNHF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.66. 359,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,588. Planet 13 has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90.
About Planet 13
