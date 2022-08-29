Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.97

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 6019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBI. StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $526.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.22.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.49 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile acquired 25,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,716.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 32,348 shares of company stock worth $111,829 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,942 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 241.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 272.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,596,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.