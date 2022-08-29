Pitcairn Co. Trims Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,293 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 13,288 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $702,569,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 137.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,746,014 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,267,000 after buying an additional 1,010,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,933,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $210,399,000 after buying an additional 1,000,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $112.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $54.42 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

