Pitcairn Co. Sells 2,018 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 135,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 948,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,379,000 after acquiring an additional 119,049 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 34,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CAG opened at $34.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

