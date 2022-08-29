Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,136 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.29.

Insider Activity

Global Payments Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPN stock opened at $124.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.53. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $175.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

