Pitcairn Co. Raises Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,281 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $72.94 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 64.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.41.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.



