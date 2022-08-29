Pitcairn Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco lifted its position in Elevance Health by 118.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.80.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $481.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $482.97.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

