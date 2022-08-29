Pitcairn Co. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,578 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STX opened at $74.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average of $84.55.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

