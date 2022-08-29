Pitcairn Co. Has $1.97 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,914 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $138.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $155.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

