Pitcairn Co. Grows Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 135.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE OVV opened at $54.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

OVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

