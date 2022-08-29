Pitcairn Co. Grows Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Chewy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 87,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,925,000 after purchasing an additional 246,419 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 37,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $1,012,753.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 108,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,536.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 580,777 shares of company stock worth $20,865,839. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHWY. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.61.

Chewy stock opened at $38.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.26. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 0.39. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

