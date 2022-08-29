Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,826,000 after buying an additional 1,370,362 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $58,110,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $55,267,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 800,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 421,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,441,000 after buying an additional 344,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.4 %

PWR opened at $142.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $149.33.

Insider Activity

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

