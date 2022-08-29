Pitcairn Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 105.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $187.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.92. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

