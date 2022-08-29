Pitbull (PIT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $497,942.00

Pitbull (PIT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Pitbull coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pitbull has a total market cap of $26.05 million and $497,942.00 worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pitbull has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 602% against the dollar and now trades at $426.21 or 0.02149461 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001625 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002177 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00836137 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Pitbull
Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull.
