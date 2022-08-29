Pitbull (PIT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $497,942.00

Pitbull (PIT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Pitbull coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pitbull has a total market cap of $26.05 million and $497,942.00 worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pitbull has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 602% against the dollar and now trades at $426.21 or 0.02149461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00836137 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Pitbull

Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pitbull directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pitbull should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pitbull using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

