Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP) Senior Officer Shezad Kassam Okhai Buys 10,000 Shares

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Shezad Kassam Okhai acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.15 per share, with a total value of C$31,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 467,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,472,152.50.

Shezad Kassam Okhai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Shezad Kassam Okhai acquired 100 shares of Pinetree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.15 per share, with a total value of C$315.00.

Pinetree Capital Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Pinetree Capital stock traded down C$0.09 on Monday, reaching C$3.06. 6,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119. Pinetree Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$2.88 and a 1-year high of C$5.99. The company has a market cap of C$28.72 million and a P/E ratio of -8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 16.60 and a quick ratio of 16.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.84.

Pinetree Capital Company Profile

Pinetree Capital ( TSE:PNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early to later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector except materials, real estate & energy.

