Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN) Increases Dividend to $19.50 Per Share

Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 19.50 per share on Friday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Pinelawn Cemetery’s previous dividend of $18.70.
Pinelawn Cemetery Stock Performance
Shares of PLWN remained flat at $525.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $525.67. Pinelawn Cemetery has a one year low of $376.00 and a one year high of $559.97.
About Pinelawn Cemetery
