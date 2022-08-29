PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Short Interest Down 23.9% in August

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,800 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the July 31st total of 409,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 935,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 26,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PDI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.84. 19,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,253. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Increases Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%. This is an increase from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

