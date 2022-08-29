Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Tops $0.0100 on Top Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $872,621.78 and approximately $152.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,640.96 or 0.99824075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00052516 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00224641 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00140084 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00225742 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00058545 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00053926 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,961,781 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

