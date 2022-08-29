Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Short Interest Down 58.9% in August

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the July 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAHGF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 470 ($5.68) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pets at Home Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 385 ($4.65) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS PAHGF remained flat at $4.30 on Friday. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $7.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

