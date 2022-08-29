Petiole USA ltd Invests $2.66 Million in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000. First Citizens BancShares makes up about 2.1% of Petiole USA ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,174,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,093,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $2.61 on Monday, hitting $816.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $736.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $702.86. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $598.01 and a 52 week high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.33 million. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 68.26 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

