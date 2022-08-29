Pertento Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 95,197 Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Pertento Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 95,197 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,743,000. Aspen Technology accounts for approximately 5.6% of Pertento Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 41.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,058.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.3% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,397,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

AZPN traded down $2.08 on Monday, hitting $214.07. The company had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $229.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.20.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

