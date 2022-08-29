Pertento Partners LLP Has $32.44 Million Stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Pertento Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,098,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,888 shares during the quarter. Endeavor Group makes up approximately 11.5% of Pertento Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pertento Partners LLP owned 0.16% of Endeavor Group worth $32,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,487,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 21.40, for a total value of 1,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,539,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 32,946,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 21.40, for a total value of 1,412,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,539,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately 32,946,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 24.04, for a total value of 468,828.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,308 shares in the company, valued at 103,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,218,740. 84.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EDR traded up 0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 22.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,876. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is 24.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of 17.42 and a 52-week high of 35.28.

Several research firms have issued reports on EDR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 31.73.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

