Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives $20.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Personalis to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Personalis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $3.53 on Monday. Personalis has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $162.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Personalis Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 30,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

