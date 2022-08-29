PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

PermRock Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 157.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.29. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93.

Insider Activity at PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 85.34% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,776,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,882,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $226,800.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

