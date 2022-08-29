Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.2% annually over the last three years.

Permianville Royalty Trust stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.79.

In other Permianville Royalty Trust news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $34,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,567,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,127,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

