Penguin Finance (PEFI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,677.00

Penguin Finance (PEFI) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. Penguin Finance has a market cap of $360,321.00 and approximately $10,677.00 worth of Penguin Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Penguin Finance has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One Penguin Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 826% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.06 or 0.02809455 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00822301 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Penguin Finance Coin Profile

Penguin Finance’s total supply is 15,264,810 coins. Penguin Finance’s official Twitter account is @penguin_defi.

Buying and Selling Penguin Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penguin Finance directly using US dollars.

