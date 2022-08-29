Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Sells C$341,540.95 in Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$341,540.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$600,281.15.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$0.27 on Monday, hitting C$48.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,482. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of C$37.02 and a twelve month high of C$53.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$46.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$3.10 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.9200002 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 97.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPL. CSFB dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.88.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

