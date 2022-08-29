PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

PC Connection Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Insider Transactions at PC Connection

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $196,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,117,811 shares in the company, valued at $96,826,318.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,170 shares of company stock worth $947,501 over the last three months. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PC Connection Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in PC Connection in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in PC Connection by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in PC Connection in the second quarter valued at $92,000. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.