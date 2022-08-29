PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
PC Connection Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of CNXN stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24.
Insider Transactions at PC Connection
In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $196,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,117,811 shares in the company, valued at $96,826,318.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,170 shares of company stock worth $947,501 over the last three months. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
