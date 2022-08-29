Paybswap Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (PAYB)

Paybswap (PAYB) traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, Paybswap has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paybswap has a total market capitalization of $48,414.66 and approximately $53.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paybswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 602.3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.74 or 0.02143969 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00832953 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Paybswap
Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap.
