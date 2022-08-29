Paul Ruiz Acquires 129,032 Shares of AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) Stock

AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA – Get Rating) insider Paul Ruiz bought 129,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$19,612.86 ($13,715.29).

Paul Ruiz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Paul Ruiz purchased 62,500 shares of AMA Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,375.00 ($6,555.94).

AMA Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About AMA Group

AMA Group Limited operates and develops complementary businesses in the automotive aftercare market in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Vehicle Panel Repairs, and Automotive Parts and Accessories segments. The company offers motor vehicle panel repair services; manufactures motor vehicle protection products and Ute/commercial accessories; and distributes automotive electricals and 4WD accessories.

