Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Patrick Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.20.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PATK opened at $56.69 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $49.79 and a 12-month high of $88.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average is $60.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $1.89. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 45.44%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $1,268,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $824,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 15,279 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

