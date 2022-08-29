Particl Hits Market Capitalization of $9.55 Million (PART)

Particl (PART) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, Particl has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00003887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a total market capitalization of $9.55 million and approximately $1,046.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008600 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000890 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,399,952 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Particl is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Particl

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

