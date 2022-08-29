Pantos Trading 8.7% Lower This Week (PAN)

Pantos (PAN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 28th. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $33.74 million and approximately $14,144.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pantos has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Pantos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0694 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pantos alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 593% against the dollar and now trades at $422.23 or 0.02151425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00844797 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Pantos Coin Profile

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,161,689 coins. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io.

Pantos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.