Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Palatin Technologies Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PTN opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96.

About Palatin Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

