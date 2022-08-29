Oxen Hits 24-Hour Volume of $310,454.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $12.63 million and $310,454.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001048 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,194.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,517.10 or 0.07512330 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00025753 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00161597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00277352 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.76 or 0.00736608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.67 or 0.00587648 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001087 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,679,404 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

