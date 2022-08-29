OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.25

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.25 and last traded at $53.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.25.
OSRAM Licht Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average of $59.55.
OSRAM Licht Company Profile
OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OSRAM Licht (OSAGF)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for OSRAM Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSRAM Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.