Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE: OR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/17/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$19.00.

8/11/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$18.50.

7/21/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.75 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$22.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of TSE OR remained flat at C$13.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 239,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,065. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of C$11.90 and a 1-year high of C$18.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -64.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$63.96 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Gold Royalties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.45%.

In other news, Director Charles Elijah Page sold 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.57, for a total value of C$412,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$392,151.55.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

