OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock Price Down 4.4%

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.55 and last traded at $49.65. Approximately 808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 115,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on OrthoPediatrics to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

OrthoPediatrics Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.25.

Insider Transactions at OrthoPediatrics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Harold Ruf purchased 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $48,720.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

