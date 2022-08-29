Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.75

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 1140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.
Orion Office REIT Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.
About Orion Office REIT
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
