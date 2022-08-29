Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.75

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 1140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Orion Office REIT

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONL. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $79,722,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the second quarter worth $24,598,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $41,708,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $14,748,000. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 887.7% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 512,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 460,590 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

