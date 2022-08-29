Origin Sport (ORS) Reaches Market Cap of $2.77 Million

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $2.77 million and $421,658.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00052079 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000230 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport.

Origin Sport Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

