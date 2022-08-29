Oppenheimer Boosts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $255.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $216.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.20.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $207.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.44, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,504,904,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after buying an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after buying an additional 762,242 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,889,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

