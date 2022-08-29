OpenOcean (OOE) Price Hits $0.0326 on Major Exchanges

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 29th. OpenOcean has a market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $342,237.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 834.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.51 or 0.02819188 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00816749 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,903,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

