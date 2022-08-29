OpenOcean (OOE) Price Hits $0.0326 on Major Exchanges

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 29th. OpenOcean has a market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $342,237.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 834.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.51 or 0.02819188 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001625 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00816749 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
OpenOcean Profile
OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,903,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.
