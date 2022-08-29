Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.70

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$40.70 and last traded at C$41.31, with a volume of 215200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Open Text Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.93 billion and a PE ratio of 21.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.47.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

